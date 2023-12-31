Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,288 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of Grab worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,237,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 17,756,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 4,817,174 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grab by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 328,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 145,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Grab by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grab by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,789,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after buying an additional 4,641,071 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 17,695,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572,734. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

