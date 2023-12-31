Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $729.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

