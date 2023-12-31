GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EAF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 5,512,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,154. The company has a market cap of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,994 shares of company stock worth $3,968,260. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 20.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 36.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 94,477 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 24.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

