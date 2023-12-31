Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,790,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

GPMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 446,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,565. The company has a market cap of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.07.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

