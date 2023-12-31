Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,790,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
GPMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 446,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,565. The company has a market cap of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.07.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
