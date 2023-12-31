Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guangdong Investment from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Guangdong Investment stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. Guangdong Investment has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

