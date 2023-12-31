Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
GBAB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 113,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,156. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
