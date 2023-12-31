Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 113,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,156. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

