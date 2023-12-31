Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Guild Trading Down 4.7 %

Guild stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 8,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $860.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts expect that Guild will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

