Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

GYRO stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Gyrodyne has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

