Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,912. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

