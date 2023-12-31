Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in December

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Halma Stock Down 1.4 %
HLMAF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. Halma has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.
Halma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.