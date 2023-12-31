Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in December

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Halma Stock Down 1.4 %

HLMAF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. Halma has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

