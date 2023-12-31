Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of H.B. Fuller worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

