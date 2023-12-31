Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $57.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

