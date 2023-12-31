Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 105,240 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,240 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agora by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agora by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,144 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

