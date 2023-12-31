Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 15,911 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.61 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

