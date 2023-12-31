Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,143 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $117.22 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.