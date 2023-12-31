Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 288,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.