Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.