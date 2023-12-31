Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.