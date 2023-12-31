Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGTI. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $68,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,339,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,893,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,025 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

