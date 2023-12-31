Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

CL stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

