Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 167,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

RARE stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

