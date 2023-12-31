Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

