Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $129.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

