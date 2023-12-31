Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.