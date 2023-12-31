Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

