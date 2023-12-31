Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Evolent Health by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 35.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

