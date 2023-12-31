Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $337.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

