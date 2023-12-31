Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Progyny worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Progyny by 136.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,946. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Down 1.5 %

PGNY stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

