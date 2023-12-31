Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Trading Down 1.4 %

IOT opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,161,227.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,829,175.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,161,227.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,938,087 shares of company stock valued at $57,183,595 over the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.