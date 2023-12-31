Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

