Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $783.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $407.27 and a twelve month high of $801.29. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

