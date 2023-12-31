Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,896 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,520,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,145 shares of company stock worth $167,718,876. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.60 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

