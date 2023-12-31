Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $224.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $173.69 and a one year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

