Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $188,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,006,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $188,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,820 shares of company stock valued at $58,506,129 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.