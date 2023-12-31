Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 121,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,565. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

