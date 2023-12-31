HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

