HC Wainwright Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $94.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

