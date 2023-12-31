Head-To-Head Contrast: Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) vs. UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cartesian Growth Co. II and UBE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth Co. II and UBE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A N/A $4.93 million N/A N/A UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth Co. II and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A -50.40% 3.57% UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Volatility & Risk

Cartesian Growth Co. II has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBE beats Cartesian Growth Co. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About UBE

(Get Free Report)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.