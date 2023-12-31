Head to Head Survey: China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35%

Volatility & Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iris Energy and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 6.32 -$171.87 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.29 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.41

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 62.00%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Summary

Iris Energy beats China Merchants Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

