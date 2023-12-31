Head to Head Survey: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) vs. Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -147.76% -46.80% -26.98% Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $79.48 million 8.98 -$86.41 million ($0.81) -5.83 Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -8.38

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolv Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.60%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats Evolv Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

