Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Increased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.