Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Up 104.3% in December

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 959,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 680,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $8,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 198,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 162,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

