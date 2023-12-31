Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hologic by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hologic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 620.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. 1,122,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

