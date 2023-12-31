Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HKTVY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $17.30.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Technology Venture
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.