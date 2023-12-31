Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HKTVY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.