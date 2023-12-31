Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 103.9% in December

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the November 30th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOTH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 171,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.54.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.