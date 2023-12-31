Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
HURC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.
Hurco Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
