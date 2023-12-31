Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

HURC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

