Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,752. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HY

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.