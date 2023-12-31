ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Up 95.8% in December

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of ICZOOM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IZM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.43. 421,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. ICZOOM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

