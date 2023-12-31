IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS IHICY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. IHI has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.26.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IHI will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

