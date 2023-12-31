iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iHuman Stock Up 5.7 %

IH traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758. iHuman has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHuman Inc. ( NYSE:IH Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

